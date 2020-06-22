All apartments in Cottonwood Heights
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr

1926 7325 South · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Butler West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled. Also includes an awesome backyard with a pool and a hot tub! This home will not last, call us now!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 7/13/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: Driveway
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: ESA only
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Microwave (built-in), Internet Included, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hot Tub, Living Room, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Granite Countertops, Family Room, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Fireplace (Gas), Stove/Oven, Disposal, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floor, Guest Parking, Dining Room, Patio, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Deck, Cable Ready, Water Heater (Boiler), Pool, Refrigerator, Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Part), Driveway - Circle, Central Air, Sprinklers (Auto)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

