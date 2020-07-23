Apartment List
/
UT
/
clinton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Clinton, UT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2012 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
768 910 North Street
768 West 910 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2541 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Clinton! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2087 N 2000 W
2087 North 2000 West, Clinton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
2087 N 2000 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in Clinton with sport pad and playground - Beautiful home with spacious layout and plenty of storage. Updated home with extra length and extra width 2 car garage and central air.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2407 N 2710 W
2407 North 2710 West, Clinton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3000 sqft
6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton - 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton Rent: $2195/month + Required Tenant Benefit Package: $25/month Large yard, garden area, and play set in the back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,041
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5248 South 3100 West
5248 South 3100 West, Roy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2576 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Roy! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village Cottages
1862 West 1225 South
1862 Dallas Street, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
2200 sqft
Big Bright And Beautiful Syracuse Home - This five bedroom three bath is coming soon. Darling closed in front porch with a gorgeous garden to enjoy summer nights. Three big bedrooms upstairs, with a bright open kitchen, and large living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home. Two living rooms, with a beautiful bar downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
Kara Manor
4931 S 425 W, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
4931 S 425 W #3 Available 07/28/20 Amazing 4plex Unit in a wonderful area. - This property is located in Washington Terrace at 4931S 425W. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Central access to Riverdale, Ogden, South Ogden, and South Weber.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
4 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 11:45 AM
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
City Guide for Clinton, UT

The whole area around Clinton, Utah, is apparently haunted, according to the locals. The ghostly apparitions are said to include a little girl who ceaselessly bounces a ball, blue and green glowing headstones, and spooky Native Americans.

The city of Clinton is in Davis County, Utah. It belongs to Ogden-Clearfield, in Utah's metropolitan statistical area. The population of the city, according to the 2012 census, was estimated to be 20,805. Clinton enjoys hot summers, with an average high in July of 91 degrees. On the other hand, the winters are particularly cold; in January, the average low is a chilling 18 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Clinton, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clinton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTWest Point, UTClearfield, UTSyracuse, UTRiverdale, UTWest Haven, UT
South Ogden, UTKaysville, UTFarmington, UTWoods Cross, UTBrigham City, UTMagna, UTKearns, UTGrantsville, UTCottonwood Heights, UTSummit Park, UTLogan, UTTooele, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
Utah State University