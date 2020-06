Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave

master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.

Eva

Beautiful well maintain home the style is call multi label. Has 2 living rooms a nice size kitchen with dinning room area and vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage. full fence.corner lot. nice neighborhood.closed to schools and shopping.