All apartments in Clearfield
Find more places like 875 S Depot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearfield, UT
/
875 S Depot St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

875 S Depot St

875 S Depot St · (801) 781-2264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT 84015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a living room and open kitchen. The kitchen has a dining island with granite counter tops and is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, smooth top electric stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Central HVAC, tankless water heater and washer/dryer hookups.

Master bedroom has a full private bath and a huge walk-in closet.

One assigned covered parking space.

Rent is $1,250 a month with $1,250 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss
Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $10 per month added to rent.

Please no pets and no smoking.

Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 S Depot St have any available units?
875 S Depot St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 875 S Depot St have?
Some of 875 S Depot St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 S Depot St currently offering any rent specials?
875 S Depot St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 S Depot St pet-friendly?
No, 875 S Depot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearfield.
Does 875 S Depot St offer parking?
Yes, 875 S Depot St does offer parking.
Does 875 S Depot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 S Depot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 S Depot St have a pool?
Yes, 875 S Depot St has a pool.
Does 875 S Depot St have accessible units?
No, 875 S Depot St does not have accessible units.
Does 875 S Depot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 S Depot St has units with dishwashers.
Does 875 S Depot St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 875 S Depot St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 875 S Depot St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clearfield 2 BedroomsClearfield Apartments with Gym
Clearfield Apartments with ParkingClearfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity