875 S Depot St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.



There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a living room and open kitchen. The kitchen has a dining island with granite counter tops and is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a fridge, smooth top electric stove, microwave and dishwasher.



Central HVAC, tankless water heater and washer/dryer hookups.



Master bedroom has a full private bath and a huge walk-in closet.



One assigned covered parking space.



Rent is $1,250 a month with $1,250 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss

Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $10 per month added to rent.



Please no pets and no smoking.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this wonderful home.