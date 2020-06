Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit parking bbq/grill

Your finally home - Property Id: 235702



Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!!

This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and plenty of in door and out door storage. The basement has a fireplace so you can relax after a hard days work. Living room upstairs has a beautiful picture window with shutters so you will always have plenty of sun year round. The gem of this home is the back yard which is accessible from the side door that walks out to the carport so you never need to worry about leaving your car exposed to the elements or use it for a shaded bbq pit for your summer get togethers with amazing neighbors and invite people to relax around the step stone firepit out back the back yard also has a close line for drying clothes.

And even with all the fun enmities in the back yard there's still room for a play aria for the kids and yard chairs and tables.

No Pets Allowed



