2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Capitol Hill
77 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gateway District
13 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Westpointe
5 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified
Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
