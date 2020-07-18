314 W 1200 N

Amenities

Schedule a showing today to see this recently updated 3 bed/2 bath rambler style home in a quiet Bountiful neighborhood. Beautiful wood and tile flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home is heated with gas forced air and central air cooling for year-round comfort. There is a carport with space for two cars and it is only minutes away from I-15 for commuters. Nearby schools include Meadowbrook El, Bountiful Jr, and Viewmont High School.



Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check. The application fee is $30 per adult over the age of 18 living in the home (non-refundable). Applications can be filled out at rockwellpm.com.