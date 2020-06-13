82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT
"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)
Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more
Finding an apartment in American Fork that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.