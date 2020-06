Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Darling Townhouse for Rent! Available Immediately! - Well maintained, VERY nice townhouse for rent - available immediately!!! The entire townhouse was just painted a soft gray color. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom. There is a huge upgraded kitchen and dining area. There is also a laundry closet and a half bathroom on the main floor. The family room is on the main floor as well. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In addition there is a storage unit in the back of the complex that is part of the rent. There are shared garden plots in the backyard.



This home is located near shopping centers, the library, beautiful parks and an elementary school. Close to easy freeway access.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3670717)