Home
/
American Fork, UT
/
1061 N. 300 W.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1061 N. 300 W.

1061 North 300 West · (801) 210-9961
Location

1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space. The yard is very spacious, fully-fenced, and has automatic sprinklers. Additional features include a 2 car garage and washer and dryer included! This home will not last, call us today!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 5/25/20
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- Utilities Not Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Living Room, Family Room, Tile Floor, W/D in Unit, Stove/Oven, Garage (2car), Cable Ready, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Laundry on-site, Basement (Finished), Fenced Yard (Part), Sprinklers (Auto), Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 N. 300 W. have any available units?
1061 N. 300 W. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1061 N. 300 W. have?
Some of 1061 N. 300 W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 N. 300 W. currently offering any rent specials?
1061 N. 300 W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 N. 300 W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 N. 300 W. is pet friendly.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. offer parking?
Yes, 1061 N. 300 W. does offer parking.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 N. 300 W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. have a pool?
No, 1061 N. 300 W. does not have a pool.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. have accessible units?
No, 1061 N. 300 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 N. 300 W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 N. 300 W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1061 N. 300 W. has units with air conditioning.
