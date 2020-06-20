1061 N. 300 W.

Amenities

This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space. The yard is very spacious, fully-fenced, and has automatic sprinklers. Additional features include a 2 car garage and washer and dryer included! This home will not last, call us today!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



THE BASICS:

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 5/25/20

- Parking: 2 Car Garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: Negotiable

- Utilities Not Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com



Amenities: Living Room, Family Room, Tile Floor, W/D in Unit, Stove/Oven, Garage (2car), Cable Ready, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard (Full), Refrigerator, Laundry on-site, Basement (Finished), Fenced Yard (Part), Sprinklers (Auto), Central Air