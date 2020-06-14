102 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX with hardwood floors

Did you know? Wylie, Texas was once called Nickelville! Its first residents named it after a store there. Eventually, the store moved, and the name of the area was changed to Wiley.

Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city. See more