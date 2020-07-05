All apartments in Wylie
933 Silver Sage Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:48 PM

933 Silver Sage Drive

933 W Silver Sage · No Longer Available
Location

933 W Silver Sage, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely and cozy four bedroom home. Very open floor plan. Kitchen, breakfast nook and living all open and flow together. Large game room up stairs with three bedrooms up. Close to 78 and shopping and School.
Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have any available units?
933 Silver Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 933 Silver Sage Drive have?
Some of 933 Silver Sage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Silver Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
933 Silver Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Silver Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Silver Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 933 Silver Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Silver Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 933 Silver Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 933 Silver Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Silver Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Silver Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Silver Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

