930 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

930 Cedar Creek Drive

930 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

930 Cedar Creek Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home. Large, bright open rooms. Family Room with brick fireplace, and dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast room. Kitchen is connected to Family room. Lots of counter space and cabinets for storage with separate pantry. It has black appliances. Master suite is very spacious and downstairs with a huge bathroom and separate vanities for him and her. All rooms on the second level are spacious with huge closets. Game room on second level is very big. Spacious backyard, plus gardens and room for kids and pets. Faux wood blinds, beautiful backyard, located close to 544. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
930 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have?
Some of 930 Cedar Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Cedar Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 930 Cedar Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 930 Cedar Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Cedar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

