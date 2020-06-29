930 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful updated home. Large, bright open rooms. Family Room with brick fireplace, and dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast room. Kitchen is connected to Family room. Lots of counter space and cabinets for storage with separate pantry. It has black appliances. Master suite is very spacious and downstairs with a huge bathroom and separate vanities for him and her. All rooms on the second level are spacious with huge closets. Game room on second level is very big. Spacious backyard, plus gardens and room for kids and pets. Faux wood blinds, beautiful backyard, located close to 544. Pets are welcome.