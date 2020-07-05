All apartments in Wylie
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:28 PM

808 Aberdeen Crossing

808 Aberdeen Xing · No Longer Available
Location

808 Aberdeen Xing, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
LUXURIOUS AND ELEGANT NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST OCCUPANT in this lovely townhome with custom touches throughout starting with the front door. Ceramic tiled floor downstairs and carpet with 8 lb. padding upstairs, Granite counters, 42 in. cabinets, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Rounded sheetrock corners, granite vanity tops, custom tile patterns on all shower walls. Exterior features include full metal gutters with downspouts, fully landscaped yard, cementitious siding, garage door opener, 8 ft. entry doors and lots of energy saving features! Hurry, this won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have any available units?
808 Aberdeen Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have?
Some of 808 Aberdeen Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Aberdeen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
808 Aberdeen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Aberdeen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 808 Aberdeen Crossing offers parking.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have a pool?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Aberdeen Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Aberdeen Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

