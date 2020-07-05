808 Aberdeen Crossing

Amenities

LUXURIOUS AND ELEGANT NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST OCCUPANT in this lovely townhome with custom touches throughout starting with the front door. Ceramic tiled floor downstairs and carpet with 8 lb. padding upstairs, Granite counters, 42 in. cabinets, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Rounded sheetrock corners, granite vanity tops, custom tile patterns on all shower walls. Exterior features include full metal gutters with downspouts, fully landscaped yard, cementitious siding, garage door opener, 8 ft. entry doors and lots of energy saving features! Hurry, this won't last.