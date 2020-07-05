All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
806 Newhaven
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:21 AM

806 Newhaven

806 Newhaven · No Longer Available
Wylie
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

806 Newhaven, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
COMPLETE AND MOVE IN READY TO THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHOME! Ceramic tiled wood-like floors throughout most rooms! Vibrant and open kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, rich custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and door to outside! Spacious den off kitchen with wood-like floors, blinds and ceiling fan! Great first floor master suite has raised ceiling with fan, walk-in closet, dual sinks, granite counters, garden tub, separate shower! Nice size backyard with wood fence, steel post! Perfect covered porch great for entertaining and cookouts! 2 car garage metal door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Newhaven have any available units?
806 Newhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 806 Newhaven have?
Some of 806 Newhaven's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Newhaven currently offering any rent specials?
806 Newhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Newhaven pet-friendly?
No, 806 Newhaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 806 Newhaven offer parking?
Yes, 806 Newhaven offers parking.
Does 806 Newhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Newhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Newhaven have a pool?
No, 806 Newhaven does not have a pool.
Does 806 Newhaven have accessible units?
No, 806 Newhaven does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Newhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Newhaven has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Newhaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Newhaven does not have units with air conditioning.

