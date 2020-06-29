All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

802 Chickesaw

802 Chickesaw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

802 Chickesaw Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute home in very desirable Wylie! This former model home is still as nice as ever! 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 with balcony. Bathroom in each room and a half bath on 1st floor. Laundry on second floor. Big back yard with full sprinkler system! 1 car garage with opener. Appliances include electric range, refrigerator, built in microwave, and dishwasher! Application fee required for all applicants over 18. Apply online.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/802-chickesaw-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Chickesaw have any available units?
802 Chickesaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 802 Chickesaw have?
Some of 802 Chickesaw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Chickesaw currently offering any rent specials?
802 Chickesaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Chickesaw pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Chickesaw is pet friendly.
Does 802 Chickesaw offer parking?
Yes, 802 Chickesaw offers parking.
Does 802 Chickesaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Chickesaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Chickesaw have a pool?
No, 802 Chickesaw does not have a pool.
Does 802 Chickesaw have accessible units?
No, 802 Chickesaw does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Chickesaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Chickesaw has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Chickesaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Chickesaw does not have units with air conditioning.

