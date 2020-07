Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Spacious single story home, with garage and storage unit. Updated wood floors, not carpet in this house. Everything well cared for. A great rental. We are pet friendly but looking for non smokers only. Paperwork is in transaction desk. once submitted we do the rest.