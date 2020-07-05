703 Georgetown Drive

Amenities
Great floor plan! Incredible move-in ready single story home in highly sought after Wylie ISD. Split 3 beds 2 bath features a family room w slate fireplace & hardwood floors that opens to eat-in kitchen. Spacious master suite w 12x5 walk-in closet that features Elfa closet system, bath has dual vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Recent updates include; fresh neutral interior & exterior paint, recent carpet in bedrooms, roof, fence, and 2017 Lennox air conditioner. Mature trees in back yard offer shade & cool breezes. This home located minutes from historic downtown Wylie, schools, parks, walking trails & more. Wylie was voted one of the best small cities for families.