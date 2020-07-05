703 Beau Drive

Amenities

Immaculately maintained 4 bedroom home that offers plenty of room for any size family. Upgrades include hand scraped engineered flooring, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and decorative back splash. Recent updates include new stove and disposal, roof, condensing unit and fence. Large manicured yard and convenient location. Refrigerator, washer & dryer not included in the lease. Pets are a case by case basis and a $500 non refundable pet deposit required. 2 year lease preferred.