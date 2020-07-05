All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
703 Beau Drive
703 Beau Drive

703 Beau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 Beau Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculately maintained 4 bedroom home that offers plenty of room for any size family. Upgrades include hand scraped engineered flooring, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and decorative back splash. Recent updates include new stove and disposal, roof, condensing unit and fence. Large manicured yard and convenient location. Refrigerator, washer & dryer not included in the lease. Pets are a case by case basis and a $500 non refundable pet deposit required. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Beau Drive have any available units?
703 Beau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 703 Beau Drive have?
Some of 703 Beau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Beau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Beau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Beau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Beau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 Beau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 Beau Drive offers parking.
Does 703 Beau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Beau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Beau Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Beau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Beau Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Beau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Beau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Beau Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Beau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Beau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

