Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage media room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Very cute and Clean!!! 4 Bedroom, 3 full baths!!! Designer fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Huge master with separate shower and tub. Laminate-wood like flooring all downstairs. New carpet installed upstairs. Good size fully fenced yard. 2006 built!!! one full bedroom and bath downstairs. One upstairs bedroom can be used as game or media room. this will not last at this price!! In process of getting ready for rent ---- Home is professionally cleaned including air ducts and vents.