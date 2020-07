Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and updated to the max! New stainless appliances, granite counters, new laminate wood flooring and tiles, new fence, new blinds and no popcorn! Lovely home with tray ceilings in family room and master. Pass thru bar from family room to kitchen. New backsplash with design and medallions. Huge back yard with open patio plus epoxy painted 2 car garage.