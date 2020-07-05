All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 609 Gunters Mountain Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
609 Gunters Mountain Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:11 PM

609 Gunters Mountain Lane

609 Gunters Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 Gunters Mountain Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,186 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have any available units?
609 Gunters Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have?
Some of 609 Gunters Mountain Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Gunters Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Gunters Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Gunters Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane offer parking?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not offer parking.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District