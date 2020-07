Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home on a cul de sac with spacious living area, large closets. Nice kitchen open to the family room and to the backyard all fenced for privacy. Ceiling fans on all rooms, great lay out and great condition. Newer Carpet and recently painted throughout. Very friendly neighborhood. Please confirm schools. Pets allowed with restrictions on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Home available now. Pictures from previous listing.