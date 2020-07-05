All apartments in Wylie
509 N Ballard

509 North Ballard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
Don't miss this historic craftsman home for lease. With beautiful hardwood floors, this home includes 3 bedrooms, two baths and an open kitchen. Kitchen has black and stainless steel appliances and includes the fridge.
With light cabinets and granite counter tops, this kitchen is sure to delight. Includes ample parking and a handicap ramp. Property is zoned mixed use. Great opportunity to open your business and work from home, or simply live within walking distance of restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 N Ballard have any available units?
509 N Ballard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 509 N Ballard have?
Some of 509 N Ballard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 N Ballard currently offering any rent specials?
509 N Ballard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 N Ballard pet-friendly?
No, 509 N Ballard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 509 N Ballard offer parking?
Yes, 509 N Ballard offers parking.
Does 509 N Ballard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 N Ballard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 N Ballard have a pool?
No, 509 N Ballard does not have a pool.
Does 509 N Ballard have accessible units?
Yes, 509 N Ballard has accessible units.
Does 509 N Ballard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 N Ballard has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 N Ballard have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 N Ballard does not have units with air conditioning.

