509 N Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking

Don't miss this historic craftsman home for lease. With beautiful hardwood floors, this home includes 3 bedrooms, two baths and an open kitchen. Kitchen has black and stainless steel appliances and includes the fridge.

With light cabinets and granite counter tops, this kitchen is sure to delight. Includes ample parking and a handicap ramp. Property is zoned mixed use. Great opportunity to open your business and work from home, or simply live within walking distance of restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops.