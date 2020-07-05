All apartments in Wylie
423 Fairland Drive

Location

423 Fairland Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Woodbridge in Wylie-golf course community*Adjacent to Community Pool & Park*5-6 pools + catch & release pond*1.5 story,only game room w closet on 2nd level-wired for sound*Master has carpet flooring,bay window,garden tub,separate shower,2 sinks*Water heater replaced 2015*Roof replaced 2016* Gas heat*Kitchen features granite counters,slide in range,stainless appliances,42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar,tile flooring,tumbled marble back splash*Bay window at breakfast nook*Gas starter stone fireplace in family room* Formal Dining*Open floor plan*Corner lot*Completely fenced*Covered patio*All brick construction*Magnolia tree*Butterfly bush

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Fairland Drive have any available units?
423 Fairland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 423 Fairland Drive have?
Some of 423 Fairland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Fairland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 Fairland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Fairland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 423 Fairland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 423 Fairland Drive offer parking?
No, 423 Fairland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 423 Fairland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Fairland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Fairland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 423 Fairland Drive has a pool.
Does 423 Fairland Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 Fairland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Fairland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Fairland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Fairland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Fairland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

