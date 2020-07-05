423 Fairland Drive

Amenities

Woodbridge in Wylie-golf course community*Adjacent to Community Pool & Park*5-6 pools + catch & release pond*1.5 story,only game room w closet on 2nd level-wired for sound*Master has carpet flooring,bay window,garden tub,separate shower,2 sinks*Water heater replaced 2015*Roof replaced 2016* Gas heat*Kitchen features granite counters,slide in range,stainless appliances,42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar,tile flooring,tumbled marble back splash*Bay window at breakfast nook*Gas starter stone fireplace in family room* Formal Dining*Open floor plan*Corner lot*Completely fenced*Covered patio*All brick construction*Magnolia tree*Butterfly bush