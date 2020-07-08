All apartments in Wylie
414 N Jackson Avenue
414 N Jackson Avenue

414 N Jackson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

414 N Jackson Ave, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT & AVAILABLE TO SHOW! 3BR, 2BTH, 1 Car Garage with Large Dining & Living Areas. Open Floorplan with Split Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has Sitting Area or Space for Desk. Ex Bedrooms Share 2nd Bath. Oversized Yard with Mature Trees. No Thru Traffic on Dead End Street & Walking Distance to Downtown Wylie for Family Friendly Events. Shopping, Restaurants, & Olde City Park Nearby! CALL TODAY! Carpet in Master and One guest bdrm to be replaced, New paint throughout, and carpet cleaning to be completed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have any available units?
414 N Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 414 N Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 414 N Jackson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 N Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 N Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 N Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 N Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 N Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 N Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 N Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 N Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 N Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 N Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 N Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

