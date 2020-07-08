414 N Jackson Avenue

Amenities

VACANT & AVAILABLE TO SHOW! 3BR, 2BTH, 1 Car Garage with Large Dining & Living Areas. Open Floorplan with Split Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has Sitting Area or Space for Desk. Ex Bedrooms Share 2nd Bath. Oversized Yard with Mature Trees. No Thru Traffic on Dead End Street & Walking Distance to Downtown Wylie for Family Friendly Events. Shopping, Restaurants, & Olde City Park Nearby! CALL TODAY! Carpet in Master and One guest bdrm to be replaced, New paint throughout, and carpet cleaning to be completed prior to move in.