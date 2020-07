Amenities

BEAUTIFUL! Well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom home in sought after Woodbridge Subdivision! Award Winning Wylie ISD! Wonderful open floor plan with tons of space. Kitchen has granite counter tops, backsplash, custom cabinets and all kitchen appliances are included. Great master bedroom with over-sized master bathroom, garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Great size spare bedrooms, tons of natural light and more. Great home for entertaining and families!