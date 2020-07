Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This beautiful home has three bedrooms, two baths, and a great use of space. The home has also received many updates and improvements in recent years from granite counter tops to wood floors. This home will not last long so don’t miss out on a great opportunity! MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!