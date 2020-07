Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home in Rustic Oaks Subdivision with updated kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granite counters, subway tiled backsplash. There is also a built-in desk with glass front cabinets in the kitchen. The family room has a lovely brick fireplace, built-in shelving, picture frame molding and wood beamed ceiling. Updated carpet and tile flooring in wet areas complete the home. There is a fenced backyard and a storage shed. Pets on a case by case basis.