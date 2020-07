Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

One of a kind lakefront residence. Remodeled to perfection and fully furnished. Lease includes cable, 3 flat screen TV's, BOSS sound, internet-wifi, security, high end appliances including refrigerator and washer-dryer. Water included! Home boasts hardwood flooring, granite counter tops galore, wood iron stairs, stone see thru FP, custom drapes, and more. Less than one mile to highway. Ideal for business executive. A must to see.