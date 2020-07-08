All apartments in Wylie
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:19 AM

3500 Nandina Drive

Location

3500 Nandina Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with study & Game room! Community Pool! Walk into soaring ceilings & formals on either side. Iron balusters on stairwell. Distressed English wood floors! 8 inch crown molding! Large living room with dry stack stone gas log fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with oak cabinets, Corian tops, breakfast bar! Downstairs enormous master with dual vanities, separate shower, and garden tub! Upstairs 4 bedrooms & game room! Cedar covered patio with plenty of room to entertain! this is a must see with tons of updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Nandina Drive have any available units?
3500 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3500 Nandina Drive have?
Some of 3500 Nandina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Nandina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive offer parking?
No, 3500 Nandina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3500 Nandina Drive has a pool.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3500 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Nandina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Nandina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Nandina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

