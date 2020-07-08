3500 Nandina Drive

Amenities

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with study & Game room! Community Pool! Walk into soaring ceilings & formals on either side. Iron balusters on stairwell. Distressed English wood floors! 8 inch crown molding! Large living room with dry stack stone gas log fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with oak cabinets, Corian tops, breakfast bar! Downstairs enormous master with dual vanities, separate shower, and garden tub! Upstairs 4 bedrooms & game room! Cedar covered patio with plenty of room to entertain! this is a must see with tons of updates!