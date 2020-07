Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOME,LOCATION,SCHOOLS! HOME is a MUST SEE! Home features 3 excellent size bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Split secondary bedrooms offer walk in closets with great square footage. Master bedroom include suite bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks. This home is perfect for entertaining with breakfast bar area and open concept. Enjoy the formal dining for special occasion with family and friends. DON'T MISS OUT!