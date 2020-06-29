All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
324 Highland Creek Drive
324 Highland Creek Drive

324 Highland Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

324 Highland Creek Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Extraordinary home located in the popular Woodbridge golf community in award winning Wylie ISD. 3 living areas and two dining areas. There is a gameroom located between secondary bedrooms, very rare to find in single story homes! Oversized kitchen island with plenty of seating room, and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen is open to living area. This home is in a great community with multiple pools, ponds, parks, jogging trails and golfcourse (golfcourse is not included in HOA dues). You don’t want to miss out on this Gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have any available units?
324 Highland Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 324 Highland Creek Drive have?
Some of 324 Highland Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Highland Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Highland Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Highland Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Highland Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Highland Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Highland Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 324 Highland Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Highland Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Highland Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Highland Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Highland Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

