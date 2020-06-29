324 Highland Creek Drive

Amenities

Extraordinary home located in the popular Woodbridge golf community in award winning Wylie ISD. 3 living areas and two dining areas. There is a gameroom located between secondary bedrooms, very rare to find in single story homes! Oversized kitchen island with plenty of seating room, and tons of cabinet space. Kitchen is open to living area. This home is in a great community with multiple pools, ponds, parks, jogging trails and golfcourse (golfcourse is not included in HOA dues). You don’t want to miss out on this Gem.