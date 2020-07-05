All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 322 Highland Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
322 Highland Glen Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

322 Highland Glen Drive

322 Highland Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 Highland Glen Trail, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one owner David Weekley home. Covered front porch. Beautiful and bright, with lots of natural light.
All hard flooring. Gas log fireplace is perfect for chilly nights. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Master bath features separate sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Roomy walk in closet with shelving. Separate utility room with shelf. Covered back patio looks out over the big fenced in back yard, with winding paver and stone trail into the yard. Easy access to main roads. Near Woodbridge Golf Club, Lake Ray Hubbard and Lake Lavon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have any available units?
322 Highland Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 322 Highland Glen Drive have?
Some of 322 Highland Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Highland Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Highland Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Highland Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 322 Highland Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 322 Highland Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Highland Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 322 Highland Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Highland Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Highland Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Highland Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Highland Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District