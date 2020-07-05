322 Highland Glen Drive

Amenities

Immaculate one owner David Weekley home. Covered front porch. Beautiful and bright, with lots of natural light.

All hard flooring. Gas log fireplace is perfect for chilly nights. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Master bath features separate sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Roomy walk in closet with shelving. Separate utility room with shelf. Covered back patio looks out over the big fenced in back yard, with winding paver and stone trail into the yard. Easy access to main roads. Near Woodbridge Golf Club, Lake Ray Hubbard and Lake Lavon.