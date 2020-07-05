3105 Leesa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome home! This amazing house is in a quiet cul de sac in the sought after neighborhood of Creekside Estates. This lovely home offers a great layout with split master suite and private bath on first floor. WOOD FLOORS JUST INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE - INCLUDING THE STAIRS!!! The main living area offers COZY corner fireplace and opens to the large island kitchen. Upstairs, you will find a huge game-room, along with 3 bedrooms, a media room or office, and a full bath. Large backyard for entertaining, barbecues, relaxing, or just enjoying a night on the over-sized patio. NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED on 2nd FLOOR - Feb 2020. Home is close to shopping and schools.