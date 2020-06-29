All apartments in Wylie
3104 Connor Lane
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:49 AM

3104 Connor Lane

3104 Connor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Connor Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sought after Sage Creek neighborhood gem. New carpeting, freshly painted, and ready to move in. 3 spacious bedrooms, with a separate study-den-office room. Master bath has separate shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Open floor plan for dinning and living. Kitchen features and island and breakfast bar. Washer-dryer, Refrigerator included in lease. Fireplace. Front entry garage, landscaped, and large backyard. Close to FM 544, shopping, entertainment and more. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

