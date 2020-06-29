3104 Connor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sought after Sage Creek neighborhood gem. New carpeting, freshly painted, and ready to move in. 3 spacious bedrooms, with a separate study-den-office room. Master bath has separate shower, dual sinks, and a garden tub. Open floor plan for dinning and living. Kitchen features and island and breakfast bar. Washer-dryer, Refrigerator included in lease. Fireplace. Front entry garage, landscaped, and large backyard. Close to FM 544, shopping, entertainment and more. Make an appointment today.