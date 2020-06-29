All apartments in Wylie
3102 Eagle Mountain Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

3102 Eagle Mountain Drive

3102 Eagle Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Eagle Mountain Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home located in Sage Creek Subdivision of Wylie! You will love the warm glossy laminate wood floors, the spacious backyard & patio, and the comfortable living room opened to kitchen! Lovely & soothing decorator colors throughout home plus plenty of storage space in kitchen! Functional Butler’s Pantry joins the formal dining to the kitchen, both areas have 42” cabinets! New range, please note pictures show previous oven. Plentiful natural lighting graces the living space! You will love the views of the backyard from the living room & master bedroom! You will enjoy the neighborhood pool, and playgrounds! Conveniently located to shopping, grocery, and dining out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have any available units?
3102 Eagle Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Eagle Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

