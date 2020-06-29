3102 Eagle Mountain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home located in Sage Creek Subdivision of Wylie! You will love the warm glossy laminate wood floors, the spacious backyard & patio, and the comfortable living room opened to kitchen! Lovely & soothing decorator colors throughout home plus plenty of storage space in kitchen! Functional Butler’s Pantry joins the formal dining to the kitchen, both areas have 42” cabinets! New range, please note pictures show previous oven. Plentiful natural lighting graces the living space! You will love the views of the backyard from the living room & master bedroom! You will enjoy the neighborhood pool, and playgrounds! Conveniently located to shopping, grocery, and dining out!!!