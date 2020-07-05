All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 310 Admiral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
310 Admiral Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:48 AM

310 Admiral Drive

310 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 Admiral Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee!**

Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,441 sq ft, 2 story home in Wylie! Living room with natural lighting and fireplace! Formal dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. 2nd living area/game room upstairs! Spacious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet! Huge backyard, perfect for pets and kids! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Admiral Drive have any available units?
310 Admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 310 Admiral Drive have?
Some of 310 Admiral Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Admiral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Admiral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Admiral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 310 Admiral Drive offer parking?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 310 Admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 Admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Admiral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Admiral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District