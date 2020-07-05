310 Admiral Drive

Amenities
**We will waive the application fee!**
Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,441 sq ft, 2 story home in Wylie! Living room with natural lighting and fireplace! Formal dining area. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. 2nd living area/game room upstairs! Spacious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet! Huge backyard, perfect for pets and kids! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.