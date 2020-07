Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE home in Wylie with excellent Wylie ISD schools available for immediate move-in! 4-bed, 3 baths with a large fenced back yard. Massive master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with upgraded baths. Upgrades include Stainless Steel appliances, New carpet and decorator paint throughout the home. Refrigerator included. Close to 78-Hwy, George Bush Tollway & I-75. Very close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Golf etc. Available from 8-1-2019.