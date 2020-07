Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2242 sqft one story home in Woodbridge community, Wylie ISD. Two living areas, formal dining, game or flex room, 3bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home has new beautiful wood flooring through out the house included in all bedrooms. New kitchen granite counter and new tile floor. Home is available now, move in ready.