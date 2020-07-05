All apartments in Wylie
304 Hawthorn Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

304 Hawthorn Drive

304 Hawthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Hawthorn Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't want to miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 car garage. The home features a large family room, deluxe kitchen with granite countertops, painted & glazed cabinets and built-in stainless steel appliances. Wood-look gray ceramic tile covers the traffic areas and master bedroom. The huge master suite features a sitting room, walk-in closets, separate tub & glass shower. The living room boasts a stone fireplace with great views of the covered patio! This home backs to a 26 acre city park with 5 miles of hike & bike trails. This is a home you must see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have any available units?
304 Hawthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 304 Hawthorn Drive have?
Some of 304 Hawthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Hawthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Hawthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Hawthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Hawthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Hawthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Hawthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Hawthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Hawthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Hawthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Hawthorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Hawthorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

