304 Hawthorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 car garage. The home features a large family room, deluxe kitchen with granite countertops, painted & glazed cabinets and built-in stainless steel appliances. Wood-look gray ceramic tile covers the traffic areas and master bedroom. The huge master suite features a sitting room, walk-in closets, separate tub & glass shower. The living room boasts a stone fireplace with great views of the covered patio! This home backs to a 26 acre city park with 5 miles of hike & bike trails. This is a home you must see to believe!