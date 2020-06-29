All apartments in Wylie
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
303 Featherstone Trail
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:58 PM

303 Featherstone Trail

303 Featherstone Trl · No Longer Available
Location

303 Featherstone Trl, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Upscale townhome with Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. 10 ft. ceilings throughout. Ground floor has wood-look tile throughout & cased windows. Big kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island & is open to the living room and dining area. There is also a half-bath down. Bedrooms are upstairs & have upgraded carpet. The master suite has double sinks, separate shower, walk-in closet & a balcony. Huge game room makes a great second living area. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen & baths. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This unit has a fenced back yard & a community irrigation system. Located behind Chili's Restaurant in Wylie. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Featherstone Trail have any available units?
303 Featherstone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 303 Featherstone Trail have?
Some of 303 Featherstone Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Featherstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
303 Featherstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Featherstone Trail pet-friendly?
No, 303 Featherstone Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail offer parking?
Yes, 303 Featherstone Trail offers parking.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Featherstone Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail have a pool?
No, 303 Featherstone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 303 Featherstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Featherstone Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Featherstone Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Featherstone Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

