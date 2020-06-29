303 Featherstone Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Upscale townhome with Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. 10 ft. ceilings throughout. Ground floor has wood-look tile throughout & cased windows. Big kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island & is open to the living room and dining area. There is also a half-bath down. Bedrooms are upstairs & have upgraded carpet. The master suite has double sinks, separate shower, walk-in closet & a balcony. Huge game room makes a great second living area. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen & baths. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This unit has a fenced back yard & a community irrigation system. Located behind Chili's Restaurant in Wylie. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.