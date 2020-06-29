3024 Hinnant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Fantastic property in highly ranked Wylie ISD with recent paint and carpet. Great floor plan for family gatherings or a quiet night at home. Not only does it have 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a gameroom, an eat-in kitchen, it also has a formal dining area and two living areas. Once you are settled in you can enjoy the park across the street, the community fishing pond on the corner, walking trails, playground, and community pool. Come experience the Wylie Way!!!!! Lease Agent - prospective Tenant to verify all information. TO FILL OUT LEASE APPLICATION - GO TO www.go4rent.com and sign up as a renter to fill out an application.