3024 Hinnant Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:28 PM

3024 Hinnant Drive

3024 Hinnant Drive · No Longer Available
Wylie
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3024 Hinnant Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic property in highly ranked Wylie ISD with recent paint and carpet. Great floor plan for family gatherings or a quiet night at home. Not only does it have 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a gameroom, an eat-in kitchen, it also has a formal dining area and two living areas. Once you are settled in you can enjoy the park across the street, the community fishing pond on the corner, walking trails, playground, and community pool. Come experience the Wylie Way!!!!! Lease Agent - prospective Tenant to verify all information. TO FILL OUT LEASE APPLICATION - GO TO www.go4rent.com and sign up as a renter to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have any available units?
3024 Hinnant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3024 Hinnant Drive have?
Some of 3024 Hinnant Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Hinnant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Hinnant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Hinnant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Hinnant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Hinnant Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Hinnant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Hinnant Drive has a pool.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Hinnant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Hinnant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Hinnant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Hinnant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

