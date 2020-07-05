2917 Holly Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet and heavily treed subdivision. Home features fresh, paint and new laminate hardwood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. Kitchen features black appliances, an attached dining area, ceramic tile floors, and lots of counter and storage space. Master suite features an attached bathroom and a spacious closet. Spacious backyard features a patio area and lots of room for entertaining. Near highly rated schools including Cooper Jr. High and Groves Elementary. Just minutes from dining shopping and entertainment.