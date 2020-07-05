All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2917 Holly Lane

2917 Holly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Holly Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet and heavily treed subdivision. Home features fresh, paint and new laminate hardwood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. Kitchen features black appliances, an attached dining area, ceramic tile floors, and lots of counter and storage space. Master suite features an attached bathroom and a spacious closet. Spacious backyard features a patio area and lots of room for entertaining. Near highly rated schools including Cooper Jr. High and Groves Elementary. Just minutes from dining shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Holly Lane have any available units?
2917 Holly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2917 Holly Lane have?
Some of 2917 Holly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Holly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Holly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Holly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Holly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2917 Holly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Holly Lane offers parking.
Does 2917 Holly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Holly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Holly Lane have a pool?
No, 2917 Holly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Holly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2917 Holly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Holly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Holly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Holly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Holly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

