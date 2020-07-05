2906 Lake Vista Drive

Amenities

Wylie location, Rockwall ISD. Open concept home, living room opens to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen has a large pantry, bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has separate shower and tub. Fenced backyard. This is a very quiet community. Wood flooring in living area. Please verify school and dimensions, please use TAR Application Form, Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is variable depending on size. 6 months lease maybe considered on case by case basis. Please include application form, pay stub or proof of income and photo ID. Application Fee can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, Cash App, Venmo. Pet will be reviewed on case by case basis depending on size and breed.