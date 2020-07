Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family house. Open living, dining ideal for entertaining! Warm & inviting kitchen open to family room! Extra utility, pantry provides ample storage space! Secluded master bedroom W W.I. closet, and 3 generously sized secondary bedrooms! Laminate wood floor just installed on April 2019 in living, dinning, and all bedrooms. No carpet in this house. Huge fenced back yard for kids to play! Walk distance to Lake!!! Rockwall ISD.