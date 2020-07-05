2708 Sequoia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exceptional & Spacious one-story with 4BRs in Wooded Creek Estates! Beautifully landscaped! Impressive brick & stone elevation! Elegant Formals with crown molding! Features incl: Arched doorways, vase niches, stunning tile in Great Foyer, Kitchen and through all traffic areas. BR2 has wd flrng, could be Study! Lrg Mstr Ste is secluded for privacy. Kitchen offers Steel appliances, plenty of 42in cabinetry. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Available on Mar 1. Pets are welcome. Schedule as per showing instructions.