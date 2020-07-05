All apartments in Wylie
2708 Sequoia Lane

Location

2708 Sequoia Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exceptional & Spacious one-story with 4BRs in Wooded Creek Estates! Beautifully landscaped! Impressive brick & stone elevation! Elegant Formals with crown molding! Features incl: Arched doorways, vase niches, stunning tile in Great Foyer, Kitchen and through all traffic areas. BR2 has wd flrng, could be Study! Lrg Mstr Ste is secluded for privacy. Kitchen offers Steel appliances, plenty of 42in cabinetry. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Available on Mar 1. Pets are welcome. Schedule as per showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have any available units?
2708 Sequoia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2708 Sequoia Lane have?
Some of 2708 Sequoia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Sequoia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Sequoia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Sequoia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Sequoia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Sequoia Lane offers parking.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Sequoia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have a pool?
No, 2708 Sequoia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2708 Sequoia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Sequoia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Sequoia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Sequoia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

