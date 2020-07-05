All apartments in Wylie
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:40 AM

2012 Fairway Winds Court

2012 Fairway Winds Court · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Fairway Winds Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL! MEGATEL Home w POOL in the golf course community of Woodbridge. 4 Bedroom or 3 w Office, Crown molding, tall ceilings, and baseboards throughout. Archways and interesting architectural ceilings that capture both class and cozy. Master Suite w sitting area overlooks beautiful inground pool & spa. Master bath features furniture style vanity, garden tub, oversized shower, and huge Walk-In closet. Granite Counters, Travertine Tile, Walk-In pantry, and Butlers pantry highlight the well-designed kitchen and dining areas. Wall of windows overlooks the Patio and Low maintenance Salt Water Pool & Spa w Gas Heater. AND there's enormous space in the attic for expansion. WYLIE ISD! Collin Co. MLS Sale #14253419.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have any available units?
2012 Fairway Winds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have?
Some of 2012 Fairway Winds Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Fairway Winds Court currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Fairway Winds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Fairway Winds Court pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Fairway Winds Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Fairway Winds Court offers parking.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Fairway Winds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Fairway Winds Court has a pool.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have accessible units?
No, 2012 Fairway Winds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Fairway Winds Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Fairway Winds Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Fairway Winds Court does not have units with air conditioning.

