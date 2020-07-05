2012 Fairway Winds Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL! MEGATEL Home w POOL in the golf course community of Woodbridge. 4 Bedroom or 3 w Office, Crown molding, tall ceilings, and baseboards throughout. Archways and interesting architectural ceilings that capture both class and cozy. Master Suite w sitting area overlooks beautiful inground pool & spa. Master bath features furniture style vanity, garden tub, oversized shower, and huge Walk-In closet. Granite Counters, Travertine Tile, Walk-In pantry, and Butlers pantry highlight the well-designed kitchen and dining areas. Wall of windows overlooks the Patio and Low maintenance Salt Water Pool & Spa w Gas Heater. AND there's enormous space in the attic for expansion. WYLIE ISD! Collin Co. MLS Sale #14253419.