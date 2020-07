Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home on large lot that backs onto community pond and walking trail. New paint and carpet to be installed. Kids will love feeding the ducks and fishing right in your back yard. 4 bdrms, 2.1 bathrms, large family room off kitchen and large game room 4th bdrm could be a study. Master bedrm is huge with a seating area, master bath has separate tub and shower, large walk in closet.