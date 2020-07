Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath in Southbrook neighborhood in Wylie with tall ceilings and tons of natural light. Bonus-Office or library, breakfast and formal dining, master has walk in closet, shower, garden tub and double sinks.Master and bedrooms split ideal for privacy. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Close to shopping and restaurants. Covered patio in back with fenced yard.MUST SEE